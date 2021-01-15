Grieving Lito Adiwang dedicates next fight to late mother

TO say that Lito Adiwang had a rough end to 2020 is a massive understatement.

Not only did his seven-fight win streak get halted back in November, but the rising star also lost his mother Leticia on December 30.

Painful as those experiences were, Adiwang acknowledged that tribulations in life only strengthens him in the long run.

That's why as gloomy as the year started for him, he's motivated to make 2021 a better year as he plots his continued ascent.

"I think everything happens for a reason," he said. "My setbacks today will be what makes me a better fighter for tomorrow. All the hard work I’m putting in will pay off in God’s perfect time."

"I am more motivated now than ever to achieve my goals and apply the lessons I learned in 2020, especially. I know the pressure is on, and I can feel the pressure. I know I have to prove myself to the world again, to earn the people’s trust. I’m working on coming back stronger than ever."

Adiwang steps back into the cage at ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 in Singapore as he aims to get back on track in his planned rise in the promotion's strawweight division.

And with him is the memory of his mother who he wants to honor by achieving success in his chosen field.

"There is nothing a mother wants more than to see her child happy and successful. I know my mother loved me so much and she just really didn’t want me to get hurt, which is why she didn’t fully accept me being a fighter with her whole heart," he said.

"But I chose this career, and I believe she was happy to see me succeed in what I love to do. I know in my heart she is proud of me, and I will continue to live my life in her honor."

Adiwang still feels fortunate having the support of Team Lakay with him during his darkest hour and vowed to continue making not just them but those who believe in him proud.

"My teammates have always been there for me. They’ve supported me through the hardest times. They are like family to me. I am very lucky to have a good support system," he said.

"Nothing has changed in my mindset. The goal remains the same for me. I’m climbing to the top. If anything, I just got more motivated and driven. I want to prove myself in this next fight, and to do that, I have to be at my best. The race has just begun for me, but I promise to finish strong."