Ailing mom a source of motivation for Lito Adiwang ahead of ONE fight

LITO Adiwang has always taken pride in being fully prepared each time he steps inside the cage.

But the 27-year-old is coming in at ONE: Inside The Matrix III as driven as ever, dedicating his match against Hiroba Minowa to his ailing mother.

"My mother has had a big impact on my life. She is the reason I am who I am today. I thank her for everything in my life, and I am proud and happy to be her son," she said.

Adiwang shared of his family's struggles in caring for his mother Leticia, who survived multiple strokes and has been terminally ill for the past few years.

It's a hard position to be in, but the Team Lakay bet is using this as an inspiration for his fight on Friday in Singapore, hoping to come home with a victory to his family back in Benguet.

"This fight is very special for me. I want to win for my family, especially my mom,” said Adiwang.

It's for this same reason that the rising star is not letting up in training.

Though he won his last seven bouts, Adiwang never gets complacent as he seeks to inch closer and closer to his dream title shot.

"It’s very important for me to keep my momentum in ONE Championship because it’s one way for me to be recognized as a top talent in ONE," said the Thunder Kid, who sports an 11-2 win-loss card.

"My goal is to one day become a world champion. Nothing has changed since you last saw me. I’ve only gotten better and I’ve really done my best in training to improve myself. That’s the only way I can keep this up.

"Everytime I step into the circle, I want to give fans a show they want to watch. Each victory will keep moving me up the ladder until I’ve reached the top."