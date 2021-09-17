Adiwang on COVID-19 effects: 'Hindi lang back to zero, negative pa nga'

LITO Adiwang bared that he, too, contacted COVID-19 but has since recovered from the dreaded virus.

The 27-year-old admitted dealing with the sickness months back, being in the same boat with ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio as Team Lakay dealt with a spate of positive COVID-19 tests back in late March.

"Ako rin, nagka-COVID, same kay champ," Adiwang said on Friday during the ONE Media Day.

The sickness forced Adiwang to pull out of his fight against Jared Brooks at ONE on TNT 2 last April, a bummer all the more as he looked to follow up on his win over Namiki Kawahara last January.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was a fight he never was prepared for, yet one he knew he had to power through.

Lito Adiwang in ONE: Revolution

Luckily, Adiwang, same with the rest of his Team Lakay stablemates, can count himself as one of the survivors as he now tries to make up for lost time as he fights Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution next Friday in Singapore.

And he didn't waste one second getting himself back in the grind.

"After namin maka-recover, we really made sure na yung health namin, ok. We made sure na hindi nabawasan yung lakas at focus namin dahil sa COVID-19 and we found ways to get back to training na mas safer kami sa gym," he said.

Adiwang acknowledged that like most recoveries, he is also dealing with some post-COVID conditions like shortness of breath and fatigue.

"Aminin natin na meron talaga, especially nung nagre-recover kami. Ang hirap talaga kasi hindi lang back to zero, negative pa nga. Yung cardio ko bumagsak talaga," he testified.

Continue reading below ↓

But rather than dwell, Adiwang chose to help his body heal up, saying, "We needed to come up with a plan para mabawi namin yung nawalang lakas sa amin dahil sa sakit na yun."

It also helps that the Baguio-based fighters are used to high-altitude trainings, which Adiwang credits helped them greatly in their road to recovery.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also, the power of the mind is indomitable, one that Adiwang leaned on as he is now back in tip-top shape.

"One thing is mindset talaga. Ngayon, wala na at di ko na iniisip. Ang nasa isip ko na ngayon is naka-recover na kami at mas malakas na kami than last time," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.