Krzysztof Jotko wins unanimous decision over Eryk Anders for third straight win

KRZYSZTOF Jotko (22-4) beat former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders (13-5) in a middleweight bout on Saturday in the main card of UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida (Sunday, Manila time).

Jotko did a little breakdown in the middle of the octagon after the unanimous decision. It was Jotko's third consecutive victory.

Claudia Gadelha (18-4) held off Angela Hill (12-8) in the strawweight division and won a split decision.

Hill controlled the pace, making it more of a sparring bout than a grappling game, but Gadelha got the nod on two of the three scorecards.

Dan Ige (14-2) edged Edson Barboza (20-9) in another split decision.

Ige's sixth straight victory came in the featherweight division. Barboza cut 10 pounds to move down a weight class.

Song Yadong withstood Marlon Vera's last push in the opening fight of the main card and won a unanimous decision in the featherweight division.

Vera (17-6-1) refused to shake hands with Song (5-0-1) after the result was announced. Song, of China, had visa issues and wasn't sure he would be able to fight until Friday.

