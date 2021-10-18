Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Knockout of the year? Superbon with brutal stoppage of Petrosyan

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: One Championship

    KNOCKOUT of the year?

    Superbon delivered a crushing head kick straight to Giorgio Petrosyan's jaw, knocking him out cold in the second round on Friday in Singapore to become the inaugural One featherweight kickboxing world champion.

    It was a devastating hit that left the Armenian-Italian legend with cross legs even before he hit the canvas.

    Take a look:

    It was a scary sight to say the least, a legend like Petrosyan down on the mat with this only being his third defeat in his illustrious 19-year career.

    Superbon vs PetrosyanSuperbon makes short work of Petrosyan

      See it in slow-mo.

      Petrosyan went under the knife a day later to fix his broken jaw and assured fans that he's on his way to recovery.

      "Yesterday evening, my jaw was fixed with two plates. The surgery went well. I feel better already. Thanks to all for the support," he wrote.

      PHOTO: One Championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
