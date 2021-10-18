Knockout of the year? Superbon with brutal stoppage of Petrosyan

KNOCKOUT of the year?

Superbon delivered a crushing head kick straight to Giorgio Petrosyan's jaw, knocking him out cold in the second round on Friday in Singapore to become the inaugural One featherweight kickboxing world champion.

It was a devastating hit that left the Armenian-Italian legend with cross legs even before he hit the canvas.

Take a look:

It was a scary sight to say the least, a legend like Petrosyan down on the mat with this only being his third defeat in his illustrious 19-year career.

Superbon makes short work of Petrosyan

PHOTO: One Championship

See it in slow-mo.

Petrosyan went under the knife a day later to fix his broken jaw and assured fans that he's on his way to recovery.

"Yesterday evening, my jaw was fixed with two plates. The surgery went well. I feel better already. Thanks to all for the support," he wrote.

