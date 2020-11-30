Kingad-Akhmetov bout called off yet again as cornerman tests positive for virus

DANNY “The King” Kingad’s long-awaited matchup with Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov has been shelved once more.

The clash between the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked flyweights, scheduled on Dec. 4 at One Big Bang in Singapore, won’t happen as one of Kingad’s cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

The two were originally slated to fight in the One Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals, but Akhemtov had to pull out due to an injury.

Good thing for Filipino fans, though – there’s a new addition to the card.

Former strawweight world title contender Rene “The Challenger” Catalan is set to take on Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane.

Catalan, ranked fifth in the division, will compete for the first time since bowing to strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio last year in Manila.

Leading up to that clash, the 42-year-old won six straight bouts impressively, including a second-round TKO victory over former champion Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito.

Catalan joins Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres on the stacked card as she battles Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat in the night’s curtain raiser.

In the main event, light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia defends his world title against Murat “The Butcher” Aygun.

Catch One: Big Bang on December 4 live on the One Super App or One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. One Sports will air the event on a same-day delay at 9 p.m. while TV5 will air the event on Saturday at 11 p.m.

