Kevin Belingon feels he's still the better striker vs 'The Fighting God'

THROUGHOUT his decade-long run with ONE Championship, former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon has taken on some of the most dangerous men inside the Circle.

His next opponent will be no different.

Belingon will welcome “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong to the bantamweight division when they tangle in the loaded ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on 19 November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Kevin Belingon vs Kim Jae Woong

Kim was once a ranked featherweight contender as his stock skyrocketed after knocking out former ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen, and he now hopes to bring his devastating style to the stacked bantamweight division.

The Team Lakay star is well aware of his strengths.

"Kim's striking is definitely his strength. His boxing is one of the things that is noteworthy, [and] he's really strong. We've seen his previous fights. His punches have weight and can seriously hurt people," he said.

“That’s one thing I’m looking out for, but at the end of the day I’m training for everything and assuming that he’s a complete fighter.”

Though he respects the South Korean's hands, Belingon is confident that he's still the better striker and expects his kicks to be the great equalizer in this bout.

However, experience in the weight class will also be one of his advantages. “The Silencer” has been competing at this weight ever since he entered ONE, while Kim will be dropping down for the first time.

“My advantage would also be my striking. I feel like my striking arsenal is more complete than his, just because of the fact that I can use my kicks effectively,” he said.

"This will also be his first time moving down to bantamweight, so I expect him to struggle for a bit, and I think that will be a big advantage for me."

But perhaps the biggest tool that Belingon has right now is his motovation, as he is aching to prove that he still belongs among the best in the weight class.

“This is such an important fight for me, especially since it’s been awhile since I won. I’m a desperate man and I’m desperate for a win here,” he said.