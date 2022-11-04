Kevin Belingon seeks to snap four-fight skid in Singapore

KEVIN Belingon returns to the ONE Circle as he looks to end a four-fight skid.

Kevin Belingon makes ONE return

The former ONE Bantamweight World Champion will take on Korean contender Kim Jae Woong in the undercard of ONE on Prime Video 4 this Nov. 19 in Singapore.

Belingon has been on a path for redemption since his second round technical knockout loss to Kwon Won Il in December last year, one that saw the Team Lakay bet drop off of the ONE Athlete Rankings.

Dropping to a 20-9 record, the man they call "The Silencer" is determined to show that he still has a lot left in the tank at his tender age of 35.

What better way to prove that against "The Fighting God" who is equally motivated to end his own two-bout losing streak after last bowing to Shamil Gasanov last October.

Belingon joins stablemate Stephen Loman in the card with the no. 5-ranked bantamweight testing his skills against former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

