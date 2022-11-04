Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 4
    MMA

    Kevin Belingon seeks to snap four-fight skid in Singapore

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Kevin Belingon
    'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon is eager to prove he can still make noise at age 35.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    KEVIN Belingon returns to the ONE Circle as he looks to end a four-fight skid.

    Kevin Belingon makes ONE return

    The former ONE Bantamweight World Champion will take on Korean contender Kim Jae Woong in the undercard of ONE on Prime Video 4 this Nov. 19 in Singapore.

    Belingon has been on a path for redemption since his second round technical knockout loss to Kwon Won Il in December last year, one that saw the Team Lakay bet drop off of the ONE Athlete Rankings.

    Dropping to a 20-9 record, the man they call "The Silencer" is determined to show that he still has a lot left in the tank at his tender age of 35.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      What better way to prove that against "The Fighting God" who is equally motivated to end his own two-bout losing streak after last bowing to Shamil Gasanov last October.

      Belingon joins stablemate Stephen Loman in the card with the no. 5-ranked bantamweight testing his skills against former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon is eager to prove he can still make noise at age 35.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again