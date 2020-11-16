Kevin Belingon plans to join relief efforts for typhoon victims in Ifugao

KEVIN Belingon says he will join relief efforts for victims of recent typhoons in his home province of Ifugao.

Coming off a huge loss to second-round TKO loss to John “Hands Of Stone” Lineker in the main event of One: Inside the Matrix III in Singapore, Belingon is determined to put the defeat behind him, saying he needs to get back to work for compatriots who have who have suffered bigger losses.

“I just want to assure my family, friends, and fans that I am okay. The medical team cleared me, and all is well – only a bruised ego.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Typhoons hit the Philippines in consecutive weeks, greatly affecting the Bicol Region, Cagayan Region, Metro Manila, and even Belingon’s hometown in Ifugao.

“I am not happy with my performance, but it will be an embarrassment to sulk about this kind of loss when some of our countrymen that were hit by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses have just experienced greater losses,” Belingon said.

“They have lost a loved one, their house, and their (way of) living. The recent typhoon has also caused a lot of damage in my hometown in Ifugao, burying people alive.”

“We will be doing our part as members of the community to give back and help – we will rise again,” he said.