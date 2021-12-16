Back after a year out, Belingon feels he has a lot left in the tank

AFTER more than a year out, former One Championship bantamweight titlehlder Kevin Belingon returns to action against Kwon Won Il in One: Winter Warriors II on Friday in Singapore.

The 34-year-old Belingon is eager to get back to his winning ways after losing to John Lineker by TKO in October 2020, is third straight defeat following back-to-back losses to Bibiano Fernandes.

"I felt like I wasn’t the one who was fighting Lineker. I felt like I lost focus on that match. I’ll treat that as a lesson," he said after suffering a second round technical knockout loss in November 2020.

Belingon is hoping to show he has a lot left in his tank.

"After that fight, I rested up for a bit then went to the gym to work," he said.

"I’ve been waiting for this match for a long time and we’re finally here. My confidence never changed," he said. "I’m ready, I’ve prepared well. My confidence is unshaken. I feel even after that loss the confidence in myself remains strong."

Kevin Belingon enters the match with a 20-8-0 win-loss-draw record.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

For Belingon, the time off was an opportunity for him to further refine his tools and he believes he can now match up with the likes of Fernandes and Lineker.

"I feel like I’m a lot stronger honestly. I’m only hungrier and more determined to bounce back after those losses. I’m still motivated," he said.

"The fire is still there, so you can just wait this December to see how much I’ve improved from that fight," he said.

