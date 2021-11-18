Kevin Belingon eager to get back up from three straight losses

KEVIN Belingon is determined to get back on track from three consecutive losses, saying he is working on his 'weaknesses.'

The former One Championship bantamweight titleholder lost back-to-back to champion Bibiano Fernandes in 2019, then bowed to John Lineker in October 2020.

Belingon makes his return against Kwon Won Il at One: Winter Warriors II on Dec. 17.

"Nagpahinga tayo ng konti, nag-recover ng konti, and then sa gym pa rin ang naging tambayan," he said.

It's an approach that has worked before and the Team Lakay fighter believes will work again as he chose to continue training rather than dwell on his recent stretch of shortcomings.

"Yung last three fights, hindi maganda yung naging performance natin, so ni-review natin yung laban at nakita ko yung mga weakness ko. Yun ang isa sa na-improve natin sa training at hindi tayo nakalawang sa training natin," he said.

Kevin Belingon holds a 20-8 win-loss record.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For The Silencer, this is a chance for him to prove that he still can mix it up with the best and that he deserves his spot as the No. 2 contender in the bantamweight division.

"Napakaimportante ng laban na ito kasi pag nanalo ako, mananatili ako sa rank No. 2. So kailangan kong depensahan ang teritoryo ko at manalo ulit para nandoon ako sa mga top contenders," he said.

"Plano ko lang is to keep on winning. Goal naman namin yun from the start at as long as mas close kami sa top, mas malaki yung chance na makakuha ulit kami ng title shot," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.