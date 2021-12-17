Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Kevin Belingon, Danny Kingad sent crashing in ONE Singapore card

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    TEAM Lakay's Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon suffered tough defeats at ONE: Winter Warriors II on Friday in Singapore.

    Kingad, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix runner-up, bowed to No. 4-ranked Kairat Akhmetov via unanimous decision in the main event.

    The former ONE flyweight world champion staged a wrestling clinic to frustrate the second-ranked Igorot warrior in all three rounds of a match that was three years in the making.

    Akhmetov inched closer at another shot at the crown with his 28-2 card while Kingad fell to 14-3 in his return to the ONE Circle.

    Shock Belingon loss

    Meanwhile, Belingon suffered a shock second-round technical knockout loss to Kwon Won Il.

    The Korean connected with a deadly body shot that floored the former ONE bantamweight world champion 52 seconds into round two.

      The loss sent Belingon to his fourth straight defeat to sink to a 20-9 record, while pushing Kwon to an 11-3 record.

