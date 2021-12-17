Kevin Belingon, Danny Kingad sent crashing in ONE Singapore card

TEAM Lakay's Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon suffered tough defeats at ONE: Winter Warriors II on Friday in Singapore.

Kingad, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix runner-up, bowed to No. 4-ranked Kairat Akhmetov via unanimous decision in the main event.

The former ONE flyweight world champion staged a wrestling clinic to frustrate the second-ranked Igorot warrior in all three rounds of a match that was three years in the making.

Akhmetov inched closer at another shot at the crown with his 28-2 card while Kingad fell to 14-3 in his return to the ONE Circle.

Shock Belingon loss

Meanwhile, Belingon suffered a shock second-round technical knockout loss to Kwon Won Il.

The Korean connected with a deadly body shot that floored the former ONE bantamweight world champion 52 seconds into round two.

The loss sent Belingon to his fourth straight defeat to sink to a 20-9 record, while pushing Kwon to an 11-3 record.

