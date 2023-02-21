Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Feb 21
    MMA

    Joshua Pacio says Danny Kingad will knock out Eko Roni Saputra

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    Danny Kingad
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JOSHUA Pacio is confident Danny Kingad will get a big win in his comeback bout on Saturday in Bangkok.

    Kingad takes on Eko Roni Saputra in bout scheduled for three rounds in One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

    See Fritz Biagtan eager to prove worth as he takes on Uzbek fighter in Bangkok

    Kingad has been out for 14 months, and is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan.

    “I’m so happy for Danny. He’s back! We were supposed to fight on the same card last December, but unfortunately, that didn’t push through. I’m glad that it’s all in the past. What’s important is that at last, he will get to do what he does best,” said Pacio, a former One Championship strawweight champion.

    “Danny wants his redemption. The result of his last fight didn’t go according to plan. Now, he wants to remind everybody why he’s one of the best in his division,” said Pacio.

    “It just goes to show how important this fight is to him.”

    Pacio is confident of Kingad’s skills, even as he takes on a dangerous foe who has won his last seven outings by stoppage, with five by way of first-round submission.

    “I’m not underestimating Eko Roni Saputra, who’s a very good wrestler with heavy hands. But in my opinion, the opposition Saputra faced before was not on the same level as the opponents that Danny fought. That’s where you draw the line,” he explained.

    “I totally believe that Danny’s experience will show in the fight.”

    “Danny has improved a lot. His wrestling got even better. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he said.

    “This might end in a knockout. Danny has all the tools needed to win in that fashion. But I will be equally happy if he wins via unanimous decision,” Pacio said.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

