Joshua Pacio raring to show new weapon in arsenal this 2022

FOR all of the hype that Joshua Pacio had heading into his ONE return last year, the reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion could only smile knowing that his comeback lasted only for three minutes and 38 seconds.

He didn't even need a full five-minute round to dispatch his rival Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Revolution to emphatically remind everyone why he remains at the top of the food chain in the 57-kilogram class.

Joshua Pacio: new weapon in arsenal

That's why this 2022, Pacio is raring to truly showcase the improvements that he's had in his training camp and preserve his position at the peak of the mountain.

"What I wanted to show was my well-roundedness – that I can also go for takedowns and submissions against a very tough opponent like Saruta," he said. "But in that fight, you can see that I was just defending the takedowns and then attempting to get back up when I got taken down."

Continue reading below ↓

It has been a longtime goal for Pacio to show that Team Lakay fighters are no one-trick ponies, that as lethal strikers as they are, the Igorot warriors are just as capable on the ground as their foes -- all the more with their opponents looking at the grappling game as somewhat of the Filipinos' achilles heel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We’ve been working on it since the [COVID-19] pandemic [began]. We’ve been working on the confidence in the execution, especially against good grapplers. I can’t always say, ‘Oh, I’m facing a good grappler. I have to work on my defense.’ Defense, defense, is it all that it is for me?," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"I also want to show that I can go for takedowns, I can control the fight with my grappling, and I can throw out submission attempts. I think those are the next few things that I will show in my next few fights."

Lucky for the 25-year-old, he will get lots of chances to show just that as he has a full plate this year, all the more with the bevy of challengers chomping on his tail and raring to get a shot at his crown.

Among those include the no. 1-ranked Bokang Masunyane, no. 3 Jarred Brooks, and no. 4 Hiroba Minowa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Though no challenger has been named yet, Pacio is doing his due diligence in preparing for whoever he gets pitted on to.

"All of them are dangerous. Since I’m on the top of the food chain, I know all those guys you mentioned are working hard to beat me, but I’ve also kept an eye on them," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"We’ve been reviewing their styles, we’ve been watching them, and all I can say is we’re ready for whoever is next."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.