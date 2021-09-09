Joshua Pacio raring to get back in action vs Yosuke Saruta

JOSHUA Pacio's wish gets granted as he defends the strawweight title against archrival Yosuke Saruta in One: Revolution on Sept. 24 in Singapore.

It's a fitting end to the trilogy as the two fighters mix it up anew and prove who really is the best in the weight class.

Pacio is leaving no stone unturned in this third match against his tough Japanese foe.

"We focused on all facets of my game. Remember that our goal is to become a well rounded athlete, so that covers everything from striking to grappling to wrestling and defense," he said.

"I'm a more confident Joshua Pacio now and I sure am well more equipped. We've exchanged swords twice already and in those encounters, we've gauged each other pretty well."

Saruta beat Pacio by split decision win in One: Eternal Glory in January 2019, while the Filipino redeemed himself three months after in One: Roots of Honor with a fourth round knockout on a brutal knee to Saruta's head.

Pacio, in his first fight after 20 months out, still wants a strong finish, but says much has changed and he has become a more calculating fighter.

"Honestly, I've learned that I should not seek for a knockout win as it naturally presents itself when an opportunity opens. Instead, I should just have to follow the game plan, focus on executing it, and just show what I am capable of," he said.

"I know that each of us will bring something new to the table and we're sure to give it our all the moment we enter that circle. So I expect nothing but fireworks in this third fight," he said.

