Strawweight champ Joshua Pacio draws tough challenger in Jarred Brooks

JARRED “The Monkey God” Brooks was supposed to make his debut in ONE Championship in April, but his entrance was pushed back due to COVID-19. However, that didn’t dampen his mood as he looks to take the organization by storm.

Brooks, considered by many as the best strawweight outside of ONE Championship, jumped into the promotion to prove that he’s indeed the best in the world, and that remains to be the goal.

“Everybody in ONE is sneaky, and they’re good, and they have a lot of great capabilities. And I can’t wait until I can showcase my talents and have everybody in that arena just shout,” Brooks told ONEFC.com.

“I consider myself still the best in the world, so I I’m going to put my heart and put my shield out there and show everybody what’s up.”

Joshua Pacio vs Jarred Brooks

At the end of the day, the American has his eyes on one man, and that is ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

While Brooks has made a name for himself as the best 125-pounder outside of the organization, the Team Lakay star has been building a legacy for himself in The Home Of Martial Arts.

Pacio has been in the World Title picture since 2016 and is currently the most successful athlete in the weight class, having two World Title runs and two defenses and still counting.

Brooks has kept his eye on Pacio for a while, so he’s certainly familiar with the dominance that Pacio has had in the division.

“I think he’s a well-rounded fighter. He has a lot of capabilities, and he’s shown that he can grow,” Brooks said.

“I remember seeing Josh when he was a little bit younger, and we were liking each other’s Facebook posts and stuff.”

While the respect and adulation are there from a martial artist’s standpoint, Brooks is eager to prove something, so when the time comes, he will have to put all that aside.

“He is a legitimate champion. He’s done his dues in the division. But I’m there to rip him apart and show everybody around the world that I’m the best in the world. I love you, Josh, but I got to come in there and make my dues,” he said.

