Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks finally collide for strawweight title

THE time for talking is over with Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks finally facing off for the ONE Strawweight World Championship at ONE 158 this June 3.

Joshua Pacio vs Jarred Brooks

It's a culmination of a heated back and forth between the Filipino champion and the brash American challenger as they finally collide at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Pacio, currently on a four-fight win streak, returns to the ONE Circle after taking on rival Yosuke Saruta last September.

And he's hopeful to get the support of his compatriots as he attempts to keep the belt around his waist.

"I need your support and love to keep what is ours. This is our fight," he said.

Brooks, meanwhile, has been a supernova since his arrival in the promotion, with his most recent win against Bokang Masunyane last April.

"Challenging for the World Title in the best organization in the world is a dream come true. I’ve been thinking, sleeping and breathing the fight game for my entire life. And to win the belt would mean more than life itself," he said.

From the get-go, Brooks has directed his attention towards Pacio, believing that he's better than the current title holder.

Now, it's put up or shut up time as the two lock horns after months of verbal tirades.

"While I do think Joshua has some really great capabilities, I don’t think he has the same heart as me. He doesn’t have the same will and determination to win that I have. I will be the next ONE Strawweight World Champion, and my prediction is that I'm going to submit Pacio in the first or second round," he said.

