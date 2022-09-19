Joshua Pacio feels no pressure ahead of match vs Jared Brooks

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio says he feels no pressure ahead of the match against top contender Jarred Brooks.

"Alam ko yung calibre ni Jarred Brooks as an athlete and he's a very, very high level na wrestler. He's been there, fighting mga high level din na athletes dito sa buong mundo," he said.

"Pero kung tatanungin mo ako, walang pressure eh. I just do my part and I train hard."

See Canelo Alvarez puts decisive end to trilogy vs Golovkin

ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks is set Dec. 3 at MOA Arena.

"Kung walang lugar kung saan ako magte-training, kailangan kong maghanap ng lugar para makapagtraining ako. Ganoon ako ka-hungry na matuto pa. And sa pressure, I think, yung mga nakalaban ko noon, sila [Yoshitaka] Naito, sila [Yosuke] Saruta, lahat na, they've prepared me para ma-handle yung pressure," he said.

Pacio also isn't fazed being the lone Filipino titleholder in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Sinasabi nila na I'm the lone champion, pero sasabihin ko naman na I train with champions," he said.

The 26-year-old, who has dominated the division for a while, says there's still a lot he can show as he tries to preserve his spot at the top.

"Feeling ko pa rin kasi na although I'm a champion, feeling ko pa rin marami pa akong maipapakita. Kumbaga, hindi ko pa nare-reach yung potential ko. So I need to triple time na mag-trabaho para ma-reach ko yun," he said.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.