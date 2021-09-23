Joshua Pacio, Yosuke Saruta face off one more time

REIGNING One strawweight champion Joshua Pacio considers the third showdown with Yosuke Saruta as "one of the greatest fights" in his career.

The 25-year-old warrior out of Baguio, with an 18-3 record, takes on his Japanese archrival in One: Revolution on Friday in Singapore.

It has been two years since they two faced off, Pacio said he was always on the lookout for Saruta, especially after he has positioned himself to once again be in contention after being ranked No. 1 among the Filipino's potential challengers.

"It's been two years since the rematch. You can see in our past fights that we've been improving and it's the reason why we're levelling up each day. And I can say that Saruta is one of my motivations to level up," he said.

Joshua Pacio

Saruta won their first match in January 2019 by decision, with Pacio getting even with a fourth-round stoppage three months later.



"I'm very motivated to level up each day and we're gonna show it tomorrow night," he said. "We're just here not to just finish but dominate. It's gonna be explosive."

The Pacio-Saruta III duel will be one of the three headliners in One: Revolution, which also includes the title defense of lightweight champion Christian Lee against No. 3 contender Ok Rae Yoon, and bantamweight kickboxing titlist facing Mehdi Zatout.

