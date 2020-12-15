Joshua Pacio aching to have a trilogy vs Yosuke Saruta

JOSHUA Pacio remains at the top of his division, but the reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion isn't resting on his laurels.

The Igorot warrior has won his last three fights, including his last title defense back in January with a split decision win over Alex Silva at ONE: Fire & Fury.

But it's been almost a year since Pacio last fought, making him antsy to once again defend his throne against all comers.

Truth be told, he's raring to get back to the action, and he already has one challenger in mind.

"Right now, I think the number one contender is Yosuke Saruta," he said.

The two fighters faced off twice and split those duels.

Saruta shocked Pacio in their first meeting back at ONE: Eternal Glory in January 2019, pulling off the split decision win to take the belt.

Pacio, though, wasted no time reclaiming the gold, winning back the title at ONE: Roots of Honor in April 2019 with an emphatic fourth round knockout victory over Saruta.

The score is currently 1-1, which further convinces Pacio that a trilogy needs to be made.

"We’ve had two fights so far with one victory each, so I feel there is some unfinished business there," said Pacio (17-3).

Since that defeat, Saruta (21-9) has been on a tear, with his last conquest being a unanimous decision win over former champion Yoshitaka Naito last September.

Pacio was definitely watching.

"He just recently defeated Yoshitaka Naito and it was a solid performance," said the 24-year-old, hoping for that third match to be held. "I’m looking forward to settling that in the Circle."