Jomary Torres suffers brutal loss in ONE's Singapore card

JOMARY Torres' skid continues as she suffered a first-round technical knockout defeat to Ritu Phogat at ONE: Big Bang on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Indian fighter wasted no time taking down the Zamboanguena as she showcased her impressive ground game for the majority of the opening round.

Phogat's window of opportunity came when she trapped Torres into a crucifix before unloading a barrage of elbows, sealing the deal with her ground and pound with the referee calling the bout at the 3:55 mark of Round One.

It was the fifth straight defeat for Torres, who dropped to a 4-5 win-loss record and continued to drop down the women's atomweight division.

Phogat, meanwhile, improved to 4-0.