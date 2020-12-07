No Christmas vacation as Jomary Torres eager to put end to losing streak

JOMARY Torres acknowledged that she still has a lot to improve on following her defeat to Ritu Phogat at ONE: Big Bang on Friday in Singapore.

"Marami akong mali," she admitted, with the Zamboangueña failing to execute their gameplan on having a better defense against the Indian fighter's impeccable wrestling game.

"Alam ko na malakas ang wrestling niya and I did my best na maka-escape, pero she's strong. Hindi ako naka-escape sa wrestling at ground and pound niya."

Phogat dominated the bout and caught Torres on a crucifix before unleashing a barrage of elbows to secure the technical knockout victory at the 3:55 mark of the opening round.

It was the fifth straight defeat for Torres to drop to 4-5, one that led her to reflect that there are truly a lot of things she needs to correct when it comes to her game.

PHOTO: ONE

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The foremost concern? Discipline.

"Dapat may disiplina din sa sarili, na bawal magpuyat. Yan ang pinaka-kalaban mo pag may coming fight ka kasi nawawala ka sa focus," she said.

That's aside from the multitude of skills Torres wants to hone as she eyes to end her losing streak.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

And she's wasting no time doing that, leaving no stone unturned as she said there won't be any vacation for her despite it being the Yuletide season.

"Wala kaming vacation," said the 24-year-old warrior out of Catalan Fighting System.

"Gusto ko pa rin mag-training para mas lumakas pa yung mga skills ko. Bounce back pa rin para kung bibigyan ako ng laban, ready pa rin ako. Good experience sa akin ang laban na ito."