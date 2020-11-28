Jomary Torres eager to end run of futility as she takes on Ritu Phogat

JOMARY “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres will enter the One Championship Circle against Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat as the less fancied athlete.

The Filipina likes it that way.

Torres will duke it out with the Indian wrestling sensation in an explosive atomweight clash at One: Big Bang on Dec. 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and she knows the win won’t come easy.

“Honestly, she's World Champion material,” said Torres, who has suffered four losses and no contest after starting her career with four wins.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before she becomes one, especially since she’s training at Evolve and everything she needs when it comes to improving and preparing are taken care of.”

Though Torres is praising Phogat, unbeaten in three matches, don’t expect the Catalan Fighting System standout to wave the white flag.

Knowing that she’ll have to deal with Phogat’s world-class wrestling, she’s been preparing to negate her opponent’s ground skills the moment they square off next Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

All she needs is one opportunity, and she promises to capitalize.

“We’re looking for openings. We’ve been studying her, and we know that it’s not going to be easy matching her wrestling,” Torres admitted. “But there’s still a chance. Even if it’s just one percent, we’ll take it.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Torres enters the contest highly motivated as she battles not only for the future of her career, but for the future of those closest to her.

“She’s good, but she’s only human. She can make mistakes, and that’s what we’re looking at,” Torres said.

“I am also coming in very motivated because I want to do it for my family, who’s been struggling in these tough times, and of course for the Philippines. My determination will be the key in this match.

“I don’t want to predict anything, but fans can expect a good fight. My goal is to knock her out, but I am confident that I can hang with her elsewhere.”

Continue reading below ↓