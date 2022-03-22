John Wayne Parr not taking Eduard Folayang lightly

JOHN Wayne Parr is not taking former One lightweight champion Eduard Folayang lightly.

The two veterans clash in a three-round Muay Thai bout during the grand finale of One X on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang last competed in a pure striking match more than a decade ago in a wushu contest. Despite his foe’s relative unfamiliarity, the Australian doesn’t expect his retirement bout to be easy.

“This is One World Champion versus Muay Thai World Champion, so it doesn’t get any bigger,” said Parr, who is is eyeing his 100th career victory.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to share the circle with Eduard Folayang. It excites me to finish my career on a high against a legitimate champion. It makes me motivated to wake up in the morning and train hard.

Eduard Folayang, who has dropped his last four MMA bouts, fights in Muay Thai.

“I have to get my timing right, so I don’t walk into anything silly. Not to be too cautious, but I have to be very wary of where I’m at the whole time – range, distancing,” Parr shared.

“If I can keep it to a pure Muay Thai game, I’ll be tough to beat,” Parr stated.

“So, he’s coming into my world instead of me getting into his. I’m going to pick my shots and get the win.”

