Jiri Prochazka seeks title bout after making short work of Dominick Reyes

JIRI Prochazka came up with a quick win over Dominick Reyes, landing a spinning back elbow for a second-round knockout in UFC Fight Night on Saturday at Apex Arena in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).
The 28-year-old Czech fighter now seeks a light heavyweight title shot.
“I’m more focused on upgrading my style now... I want to share with people the beauty of martial arts. I want them to know what’s happening in the fight," said Prochazka.
"I am happy to be a UFC fighter and to show this performance... If Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira is my next opponent, it doesn’t matter to me... I want the title shot. Let’s do it.”
The co-main event was also a short one, as Giga Chikadze scored a first-round technical knockout of Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout.
Chikadze delivered a liver kick and a barrage of punches that forced the referee to stop the fight.
It was Chikadze’s sixth win in the UFC.
The light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ended in a split draw.
Sean Strickland defeated Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision in a middleweight fight, and Merab Dvalishvili also won by UD over Cody Stamann in a bantamweight bout.
TJ Brown won a split decision over Kai Kamaka in a featherweight bout, Luana Carolina defeated Poliana Botelho via split decision in a women’s flyweight fight, Loma Lookboonmee won by unanimous decision over Sam Hughes in a women’s strawweight bout, Andreas Michailidis defeated KB Bhullar via unanimous decision at middleweight, while Felipe Colares defeated Luke Sanders by unanimous decision in a featherweight bout.
We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.