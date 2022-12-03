Jhanlo Sangiao sustains rise, scores first-round submission of LA Lauron

JHANLO Sangiao delivered an absolute show in the lead card of ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks, forcing LA Lauron to submit in the first round on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jhanlo Sangiao vs LA Lauron recap

Showcasing his impeccable wrestling, the second-generation star got his foe's back and locked in the rear-naked choke to secure the tap-out at the 1:48 mark of the first round.

It was a superb follow-up for Sangiao after his impressive debut last year over Paul Lumihi.

"I'm very confident because I know I'm stronger that him. On the ground, stand up, I can do it," said Sangiao, who improved to 5-0.

His win signalled the first victory for Team Lakay in the twinbill event and also took home a USD50,000 bonus.

Lauron, on the other hand, fell to 1-1 after taking the bout on short notice as a replacement for Matias Farinelli.

Meng Bo made quick work of Jenelyn Olsim, knocking her out within 24 seconds in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Team Lakay bet was the first to connect with a right straight, but the Chinese responded with a thunderous right hook of her own before going on a ruthless ground-and-pound barrage to score the instant finish.

Watch Now

Olsim dropped to 6-4, while Meng improved to 20-6.