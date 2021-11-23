Jhanlo Sangiao fulfilling lifelong dream in ONE debut

FOR Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, his impending debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II is a realization of a lifelong dream.

"Matagal kong hinintay ito. Since bata pa ako at nanonood ng laban ng mga senior namin, dream ko talaga na makalaban dito," he said, as he prepares for Indonesia's Paul Lumihi in a bantamweight duel.

Jhanlo Sangiao: son also rises

Growing up behind his legendary father and Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, the 19-year-old understood at a very young age how privileged he is rubbing elbows and soon training with decorated athletes like former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang.

And he just wants to show that everything that he was exposed to, he absorbed it like a sponge as he aims to display a more complete fighter once he enters the ONE Circle.

"Maswerte ako kasi world champions ang nakakatrain ko. Excited ako na ipakita yung natutunan ko mula sa kanila.

Still, Sangiao isn't spared from feeling the nerves, all the more with this being his first fight abroad.

"Di ko maikakaila na mixed emotions talaga ako. I'm very excited pero may halo pa ring kaba," said the second-generation star.

Nonetheless, Sangiao is just aiming to match all the expectations thrown his way and show that the next generation of Team Lakay is here to stay.

"Ang daming nageexpect ng ganito o ganyan lalo na coach ko is yung father ko. But sa akin, ibibigay lang natin ang best natin, and I'll just show my talent sa ano ang pinaghirapan ko since bata pa ako."

