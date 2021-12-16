Jhanlo Sangiao raring to prove worth in One Championship debut

JHANLO Sangiao is embracing the pressure for his much hyped debut at One: Winter Warriors II on Friday in Singapore.

The 18-year-old Sangiao faces Paul Lumihi in a bantamweight showdown.

"I handle the pressure by training all the time. If I train all the time, I don’t have to worry or stress out about the pressure, that is on me," he said.

Sangiao feels ecstatic in the leadup to the match.

“This is my dream. This is why I started training in martial arts, and now I’m here on this big stage. I can’t really describe how I’m feeling,” said the son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

Jhanlo Sangiao is set for his first fight outside of Team Lakay.

PHOTO: Jhanlo Sangiao Instagram

Sangiao understands that nothing comes easy.

Lumihi is a 12-fight veteran who continued to add to his game after joining Gianni Subba’s Soma Fight Club in Bali to improve his striking.

"Based on what I’ve seen, he’s more of a striker, but he tends to struggle when the fight hits the mat. He either gets submitted or gets punished on the ground," said Sangiao. "But it doesn’t matter. Wherever this match goes, I feel like I can take him on. But of course, I don’t want to be overconfident."

"Anything can happen, but of course, I want to get that bonus, whether that’s a submission or knockout. When that opportunity comes, I’ll be taking it," he said.

