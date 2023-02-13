Jeremy Pacatiw sees Fabricio Andrade beating John Lineker in title bout

JEREMY Pacatiw believes there is no stopping Fabricio Andrade in his quest to become bantamweight champion and One Fight Night 7 on Feb. 25 could just be the night it happens for the Brazilian.

Andrade takes on John Lineker for the vacant title in One Championship and if things go as planned, Pacatiw expects “Wonder Boy” to walk out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok as the new champion.

Andrade had a stellar performance in his first fight with Lineker in October, where he had his compatriot’s number before he landed a low blow that ended the match prematurely.

Having fought Andrade in the past — Andrade knocked out Pacatiw in the first roud of their bout last year — Pacatiw thinks Lineker could be in for a long night.

“Fabricio has the mental edge now, and his confidence is at an all-time high. He has this mindset now of, ‘I wanna kill this guy,’” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He’s really pumped up for this fight, because maybe he knows that he rightfully deserved to get the win in the first match, but it ended [after that] low blow.”

In their first match, Andrade looked quicker to the punch as he stuck jabs in Lineker’s face.

A well-placed knee to Lineker’s breadbasket midway through the third round almost ended the fight, but the bout was halted when another of Andrade’s knees landed low.