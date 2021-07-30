Jeremy Pacatiw raring to make a name for himself in ONE debut

JEREMY "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw finally makes his long-awaited ONE Championship debut this Friday.

The 24-year-old fighter battles "The Ghost" Chen Rui in a bantamweight showdown in the undercards of ONE: Battleground in Singapore, aiming to make a name for himself like the rest of his Team Lakay seniors.

“For a long time, I’ve always wanted to be here. It’s a dream come true,” said Pacatiw, who's made a name for himself in other promotions and is raring to display his pedigree in the ONE stage.

“It just so happened that a window of opportunity opened to me elsewhere back then, but now we’re here and I’m really, really happy.”

Aware of the decorated reputation his stable has, Pacatiw won't deny there's a bit of a pressure on his part as he tries to follow the footsteps of the likes of Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

Yet his desire to put on a memorable show in his debut supercedes those nerves.

"Of course there’s pressure. It’s my debut, it’s natural," he said. "However, it’s up to me to stay focused and overcome that pressure to get that win and put on a great show for the fans watching at home."

And Pacatiw is fully confident he and the rest of his team has done enough to prepare him in this stage as he guns to make a name for himself inside the ONE Circle.

“I can say that I’ve worked on everything during my training camp. I’m very happy and I’m ready to go," he said.

"They call me Juggernaut, so they’re gonna see why they call me that in our match. I’m gonna give a good show, I’m gonna do everything in my power to get this win."

