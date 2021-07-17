Jeremy Pacatiw has tough task against Chen Rui in One Championship debut

JEREMY "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw takes on Chen Rui in One: Battleground on July 30.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends Muay Thai Strawweight title against Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym in the main event as One Championship's return after several postponements in June.

The 25-year-old Pacatiw, a Team Lakay fighter, holds a 10-4 record, while Chen has a 9-2 slate.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Chinese fighter is motivated to bounce back after suffering a third round knockout loss to Kwon Won Il of Korea in January.

The fight card also features former One middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar against Leandro Ataides of Brazil.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.