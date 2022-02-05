Jeremy Pacatiw aims for upset in ONE return

JEREMY Pacatiw knows all too well what a victory over Fabricio Andrade at ONE: Full Circle on Feb. 25 in Singapore will do to his career.

And for all intents and purposes, he has no other plans than to do just that -- win.

"I’d say that my upcoming fight with Fabricio Andrade will be the most ambitious pursuit I have in my career as I get a chance to face a ranked fighter," he said.

Pacatiw is making his ONE return against Andrade, currently the no. 4-ranked bantamweight, as he looks to remain unscathed in his time in the promotion.

The Team Lakay stud was quick to show his worth as he outmuscled Chen Rui at ONE: Battleground back in July for his promotional debut.

But as blazing as his star is, he also understands that he's coming in as a massive underdog against the Brazilian contender.

Andrade has won his last five fights, including a first round technical knockout win over Li Kai Wen at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 last December.

Nothing is impossible, though, and Pacatiw has full confidence that he can indeed be considered as the next big thing in the bantamweight division and be in the same breath with his Team Lakay peers Kevin Belingon and Stephen Loman.

"Getting that win will definitely draw me closer to the top. Indeed, this is another opportunity for me to unleash my skills and I can't wait!," he said.

