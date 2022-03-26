Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Jeremy Miado wins via TKO as Adiwang injured in ONE X fight

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Lito Adiwang is assisted out of the cage after suffering an injury in his match against compatriot Jeremy Miado.
    Lito Adiwang is assisted out of the cage after suffering an injury in his match against compatriot Jeremy Miado.
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    SINGAPORE – Jeremy Miado won via technical knockout over Lito Adiwang on Saturday after his compatriot suffered a leg injury in their ONE X clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    The referee called a halt to the bout at 2:56 mark of the second round as Adiwang appeared to have twisted his right knee without any contact in an unfortunate end to the all-Filipino bout.

    Adiwang was hobbling as he exited the cage, prompting ringside doctors to put the Team Lakay fighter on at a wheelchair as he headed to the dugout.

    Miado had mixed emotions about the result of the fight as he hopes the victory will improve his rankings in the strawweight division.

    “I’m happy that I won the fight but I’m sad that he got injured,” said Miado, who improved his record to 10-4 and extending his winning streak to three matches. “But I know I can win and I can knock him out because of our game plan for the second round and the third round.”

    Adiwang was the aggressor in the first by landing a couple of punches to Miado even after he was taken down late in the round.

    However, Adiwang suddenly hobbled inside the cage during the second round, and a right hook by Miado was enough for the referee to stop the fight.

    Adiwang, the No. 5 contender in the strawweight division, fell to 13-5 and has now lost two straight bouts.

