Jeremy Miado wants to finish Lito Adiwang in rare all-Pinoy showdown

AS elated as Jeremy Miado is to be part of the historic ONE X event, he promises that he's not just happy to be there.

In his eyes, this collision course against fellow Filipino Lito Adiwang will be his opportunity to prove that he's not just any other standout and show that he can indeed be a legitimate contender in the strawweight division.

Jeremy Miado vs Lito Adiwang

"Bilang fighter, gusto ko lang patunayan na top contender ako at makasama ako sa ranking," he said.

Miado is motivated to stretch his win streak to three, and to him, what better way it would be to show that he belongs among the top Filipinos in the promotion than earning a win over a Team Lakay bet like Adiwang.

"Pumunta ako dito di lang para magpakita ng magandang show pero para manalo talaga," he said. "Lahat ng fighter, pangarap na makasama sa event. Mas ok sana na ibang lahi pero part ito ng sport na pwede mong makalaban yung kapwa mo Pilipino."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's a tough quandary to be in, but like his approach in any other fight, Miado is driven to end this in an emphatic fashion.

"Bilang fighter, goal ko is ma-knockout or ma-finish yung laban. Pero sa akin, kusang darating yung finish kung ma-timingan."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.