Derailed by COVID-19, Jeremy Miado eager to take on Senzo Ikeda soon

JEREMY Miado is eager to get back in action after being ruled out of One: Heavy Hitters in Singapore and being placed in the health and safety procols.

It made him want the match against Senzo Ikeda even more.

Ikeda faced Elipitua Siregar instead, scoring a knockout with a brutal body shot in the third round and getting a $50,000 bonus from One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodong.

"I'm more excited now," he said. "We prepared for him and he proved that he's really a strong fighter. He presents a very interesting challenge for me that I need to get over to progress with my career."

Miado said everything Ikeda did in the match was what his camp expected.

"I know and I expected those from him. I can say that I'm amazed with how both athletes performed in that match, but I'm certainly impressed with Ikeda. You can see how determined he was to get the win and he really showed his best to win that fight," he said.

Jeremy Miado is hoping to climb the strawweight rankings. PHOTO: ONE

"You can see that he's really a striker, and that means that we have the same bread and butter. So if ever we get matched up again, I have to really be at my best and strive harder in my training."

"He really proved himself in that fight, all the more that the changes were made at the last minute," he said.

Miado is hoping to prove that his back-to-back wins over Miao Li Tao were no fluke.

"For me, I know that I still have a lot to learn and prove here before I can get to my goals of being included in the ONE Athlete Rankings. But it doesn't mean that I'll quit that easily. No matter how hard the task is, I can only promise that I will work hard to make it there," he said.

"So I just hope that I get a chance to face Senzo soon."

