Jeremy Miado braces for aggressive Lito Adiwang in ONE rematch

JEREMY “The Jaguar” Miado is taking a wait-and-see approach as he enters his long-awaited rematch against Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang.

Jeremy Miado vs Lito Adiwang rematch

The Filipino dynamites tangle one more time in strawweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next Saturday, November, 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The Jaguar” had success with his counter-boxing in his first match against Adiwang – and while he’ll still bank on those weapons, he believes he’s competent enough to respond to whatever his opponent shows that night.

“It’s still the same weapon, of course my counters and my reach are still some of my best weapons, but we adjust accordingly as the fight goes on. I really don’t know what Lito’s game plan will be, but I assure you that I’ll be adjusting to whatever Lito wants to do,” Miado said.

“In the first fight, I was really timing that opening each time he came in. That’s one thing that I’m working on – finding those openings and connecting on those shots.”

Miado also found himself on top of Adiwang in their first encounter, but he said it was merely circumstantial.

While he promises to be ready for wherever this fight goes, one thing he doesn’t plan on doing is turning this match into a grappling battle.

“I’m primarily a striker, but if he wants to try and take me down, then that’s his strategy,” Miado said.

“For me, I only brought him to the ground in the first fight because I caught one of his kicks and I saw the chance to take him down. But don’t expect me to try and take this fight to the ground. I just flow within the fight,” he added.

“I’m ready for him wherever the fight goes. If he wants to strike against me, then I’ll be ready. If he wants to take it to the ground, then I’ll have answers for him too.”

While he’s not entirely sure what Adiwang’s approach will be in this fight, Miado expects his compatriot to come out swinging – so it’ll be up to him to weather the early storm.

“I don’t know what Lito plans to do, and I don’t want to share too much from my game plan, but I expect him to come out aggressively, with a lot of fire heading into the fight,” he said.

