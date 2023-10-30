Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 30
    MMA

    Jeremy Miado braces for aggressive Lito Adiwang in ONE rematch

    Miado expects fellow Pinoy strawweight to come out with a lot of fire in bid to settle score
    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Jeremy Miado vs Lito Adiwang ONE X
    PHOTO: one championship

    JEREMY “The Jaguar” Miado is taking a wait-and-see approach as he enters his long-awaited rematch against Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang.

    Jeremy Miado vs Lito Adiwang rematch

    The Filipino dynamites tangle one more time in strawweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next Saturday, November, 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.

    “The Jaguar” had success with his counter-boxing in his first match against Adiwang – and while he’ll still bank on those weapons, he believes he’s competent enough to respond to whatever his opponent shows that night.

    “It’s still the same weapon, of course my counters and my reach are still some of my best weapons, but we adjust accordingly as the fight goes on. I really don’t know what Lito’s game plan will be, but I assure you that I’ll be adjusting to whatever Lito wants to do,” Miado said.

    “In the first fight, I was really timing that opening each time he came in. That’s one thing that I’m working on – finding those openings and connecting on those shots.”

    Miado also found himself on top of Adiwang in their first encounter, but he said it was merely circumstantial.

    While he promises to be ready for wherever this fight goes, one thing he doesn’t plan on doing is turning this match into a grappling battle.

    “I’m primarily a striker, but if he wants to try and take me down, then that’s his strategy,” Miado said.

    “For me, I only brought him to the ground in the first fight because I caught one of his kicks and I saw the chance to take him down. But don’t expect me to try and take this fight to the ground. I just flow within the fight,” he added.

    “I’m ready for him wherever the fight goes. If he wants to strike against me, then I’ll be ready. If he wants to take it to the ground, then I’ll have answers for him too.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      While he’s not entirely sure what Adiwang’s approach will be in this fight, Miado expects his compatriot to come out swinging – so it’ll be up to him to weather the early storm.

      “I don’t know what Lito plans to do, and I don’t want to share too much from my game plan, but I expect him to come out aggressively, with a lot of fire heading into the fight,” he said.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: one championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again