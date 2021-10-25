JEREMY Miado returns to action after two years to face Miao Li Tao again in One: NextGen on Friday in Singapore.

The Filipino strawweight won by first-round knockout over Miao in November 2019. The Filipino, however, has yet to see action again, while his Chinese rival has fought thrice, winning one.

"His wrestling has improved a lot and his submission defense is so good now. His posture has changed as well. He doesn’t just rush out on people. He’s not that aggressive anymore. There’s still aggression, but he’s not that reckless anymore," said Miado.

The 28-year-old fighter said that he won't hesitate delivering that knee again if the opportunity presents itself, saying, "I’d still be going for that flying knee if given the chance. I’ll look for ways to time that again."

Miado eyeing top five spot

After the long break, Miado is looking to score a big win and rise in the strawweight rankings.

"Performance is the ultimate basis of the promotion, so I’m gunning for excellence, and I hope they notice it and give me a shot at the guys in the top five," he said. "I have to dominate. I don’t want to go to the judges with a close fight. So, it’s either finish or be dominant should it go to the decision.”

"If I win here, especially with a good performance, I’m eyeing either [Tatsumitsu] Wada or anybody in the top five. I know my stock will be boosted with a big performance here."

