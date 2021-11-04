Jeremy Miado aims bigger fish to fry after repeat win over Miao

JEREMY Miado has heard all the talk, especially coming from Miao Li Tao that his first win two years back was nothing more than a fluke.

But after ONE: NextGen, the Filipino now has the last laugh.

"Totoo na may mga nagsasabi na tsamba yung unang panalo ko at sabi rin yun ni Miao. Pero masaya ako kasi napatunayan ko sa kanya at sa ibang tao na hindi tsamba yon. Masaya ko na napatunayan yun sa kanila lalo na sa kalaban ko," he said.

What's next for Jeremy Miado?

Not only did Miado silence his doubters, he did that in emphatic fashion, scoring a second-round technical knockout win to nab his first-ever win streak in the promotion.

It was a masterclass from The Jaguar, who controlled the match with his impeccable striking to dominate the match and show that he really is the better fighter compared to Miao.

A big chunk of that could be credited to his transfer to Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok where he got a chance to work with world-class fighters like Denice and Drex Zamboanga.

"Sa Marrok, focused lang sa training, wala kang iniisip kundi training lang. Tuwing may laban, may idadagdag lang sa game plan tapos game na. Tapos yung mga teammates ko dito malalaki. Ako na ang pinakamaliit kaya advantage yun sa akin," he said.

Now, Miado shared that he is more audacious in making his mark in the strawweight division as he targets bigger names in the future.

