    MMA

    Jenelyn Olsim to fight in Atomweight GP semis vs Ritu Phogat

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Jenelyn Olsim
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    JENELYN Olsim gets the biggest opportunity of her career as she enters the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

    Jenelyn Olsim in Atomweight World Grand Prix

    The Team Lakay rising star has been named as a replacement for Itsuki Hirata after the Japanese sustained injuries on her trainings.

    Olsim will now take on Ritu Phogat in the Grand Prix semifinals, set for ONE: NextGen this Friday in Singapore.

    It's a massive opportunity for the Filipina, who was originally set to face Jihin Radzuan in an alternate bout in the same card.

    She has been impressive since moving down from the women's strawweight division to the women's atomweight class, last beating Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision at ONE: Battleground 3 back in August.

    Phogat, however, will be a tough draw as she beat erstwhile no. 2-contender Meng Bo in the quarterfinals at ONE: Empower.

      In the other bracket, former ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex will face replacement Julie Mezabarba, who came in for the injured Ham Seo Hee.

      The winner of the Grand Prix will earn a future title shot at ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee in a future date.

      PHOTO: ONE Championship

