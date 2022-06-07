Jenelyn Olsim sets sights on top five atomweight fighters next

JENELYN Olsim is setting her sights on bigger fish in the ONE women's atomweight division as she aims to once again rise up in the weight class.

What's next for Jenelyn Olsim?

"For my next fight, I hope to finally get someone ranked in the atomweight division," she said.

With Angela Lee still flying high in the division, there are multitudes of opponents that Olsim can face next.

Among them include no. 1-ranked Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, Alyona Rassohyna, Jihin Radzuan, or even fellow Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga.

Regardless, she's just soaking in her triumph after topping Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158 last Friday, coming away with the split decision win to hike her record to 6-3.

As good as she performed in Singapore, the Team Lakay standout admitted that she still had her doubts especially after the result was announced.

"Though I was confident that I had won, when Dom Lau said it was a split decision, I was nervous," Olsim said. "I know that things could have gone really differently. I had some chances to finish, and I should’ve taken advantage. As much as possible, I didn’t really want to leave it to the hands of the judges."

But it was an impressive display from the 31st Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist in vovinam who scored big takedowns to complement her bread and butter of striking that left her Brazilian foe dazed.

"It was always part of our tactics," said the 24-year-old. "Coach Mark [Sangiao] always says work to finish, so I tried to get her down and submit her. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. But as they say, ‘Experience is the best teacher, and there’s always room for improvement.’"

