What changes Jenelyn Olsim needs to do for fight vs Radzuan

JENELYN Olsim couldn't wait to be back in action this February as she fights Jihin Radzuan at ONE: Bad Blood this Feb. 11.

"I'm super back in action this February and I'm excited to fight again," she said.

It's a fight that is three months in the making, with Olsim and Radzuan originally slated to face off at ONE: NextGen II before Olsim stepped up to the plate and entered the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals only to lose to Ritu Phogat via unanimous decision.

Daring as that last minute move may have been, it's a change that Olsim does not regret one bit as she had the opportunity to be exposed to some of the elite atomweights in the promotion.

"My fight with Ritu taught me to be more focused, that I need to have that presence of mind and to execute the game plan in actuality. On the training aspect, nothing has changed. All I have to do now is to execute," the Filipina fighter said, with the defeat being her first under the ONE umbrella.

"I can say that I really learned a lot from that loss, but that loss has made me way more driven and more aggressive. Like what coach Mark [Sangiao] always says, it's either we win or we learn."

Now, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist is determined to bring those lessons to fruition as she prepares to finally take on the Malaysian striker in Radzuan and go back to her winning ways.

"Expect a highly technical battle and a more aggressive Jenelyn in this match," she said.

