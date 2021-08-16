Jenelyn Olsim pushing to join women's atomweight elite

JENELYN Olsim is eager to make her mark as she moves to One Championship's loaded women's atomweight division with a fight against Bi Nguyen.

"We have been training hard for this, physically, mentally. I believe I am ready and I know she is also ready. It's going to be a good show," said Olsim, who moves down from strawweight.

Olsim takes on Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen in One: Battleground III on Aug. 27 in Singapore.

It's a big opportunity for the 24-year-old Team Lakay fighter after winning as an underdog against Maira Mazar in March.

Angela Lee holds the title, while the division also has Filipina Denice Zamboanga and China's Meg Bo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jenelyn Olsim

"My team and I worked so hard for me to improve, and you can only get better and better if you give your very best every training. And no matter how hard the process is, you have to love what you are doing," she said. "I know that I still have so much more to work on. I have to keep learning and keep improving. In this sport, you can't reach perfection and evolution is very important."

Olsim says she believes she has to bring her A-game with the change in weight class.

"Bi is a tough fighter. She has that strong heart and I admire her for that. I have seen her fights and undoubtedly, she has that will power that I have to watch out for," she said.

Olsim, however, can't be faulted if she feels confident ahead of this match.

"I believe with the training that we've had, I will have an answer for that," she said, having full belief on the buildup coach Mark Sangiao has crafted for her before quipping, "I just know that I'm the better fighter."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.