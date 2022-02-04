Jenelyn Olsim out of ONE February card due to 'freak injury'

JENELYN Olsim will have to wait a little bit longer before she can return inside the ONE circle.

The Filipina rising star was pulled out of the ONE: Bad Blood due to injuries, further delaying her match against Indonesian striker Jihin Radzuan.

Olsim suffered injuries during her training camp with Team Lakay which led to her reluctant exit in the Feb. 11 card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sparring injury

"Due to a bad accidental injury I had in one of our sparring sessions, our medical doctor diagnosed me unfit to continue the fight and told me that I need to physically recover," she said.

Taking Olsim's place in the card is former world title contender Mei Yamaguchi.

This was the second time that Olsim and Radzuan saw their fight scrapped, with their first originally intended for ONE: NextGen 2 last October.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But unforeseen circumstances only led to card changes and spurred Olsim to step up and face Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE: NextGen a week prior, one that the Filipina lost via unanimous decision.

Continue reading below ↓

It was also a bummer on Olsim's part as she looked at this match as a chance for her to start the year right and once again be in the chase in the women's atomweight division.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.