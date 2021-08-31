Jenelyn Olsim out of One: Empower card as opponent withdraws

JENELYN Olsim will no longer fight in One: Empower card on Friday after her opponent Grace Cleveland out from the event.

Cleveland made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Got all my medicals done for the fight, but I have been experiencing really bad dizziness for the past month. It got to the point where it effected me for four days and I literally just had to sit in a position not to spin," the Thai-American fighter posted on Instagram.

No diagnosis has been established.

"Was waiting for my brain MRI and it gave me some information I need to get myself checked out. Been seeing professional PT and a doctor and now have a neurologist appointment. I pray it’s good news and has nothing to do with my prior spinal/neck injury," she continued.

"So far one doctor says it may be BPPV (vertigo), which is treatable. Going get a couple opinions because I think when it comes to medical and health, it’s best to get more than one. Other than this issue, I felt great physically and mentally, accomplishing a lot in my life."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jenelyn Olsim

Cleveland, known as "Thai Kitten," was supposed to face Olsim in an alternate bout for the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix and was scheduled to be the night's curtain raiser.

Olsim earned this shot after beating Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen via unanimous decision in One: Battleground 3 last Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

It was supposed to be the promotional debut for Cleveland (5-0) agaist Olsim (5-2).

She vowed to bounce back stronger.

"In the end, I’m reminded that health is important and having a daughter now, I can’t be selfish and put myself in a dangerous position. I apologize to everyone and the promotion," she said.

"I honestly was tearing up and told myself why am I even fighting if this keeps happening to me. Got in my head and a bit in a funk with myself, but I have amazing support to remind me how strong I am and that I know I can over come anything. Just have to be patience. I’m sorry to my opponents. I will gladly fight them when I get this resolved and perform my best!"

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.