Former PH Muay Thai team member Jenelyn Olsim aims to show well-rounded game in ONE debut

THERE’S an undeniable air of excitement for Jenelyn Olsim as she enters the ONE Championship stage for the first time.

Olsim makes her long-awaited debut when she tangles with fifth-ranked strawweight Maira Mazar in a three-round mixed martial arts match set on the previously recorded ONE: FISTS OF FURY III this Friday, 19 March from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Not only will she be competing in the global stage for the first time, it will be her first match under the Team Lakay banner and she can't wait to represent.

“I’m excited, it’s my first time and I’m representing Team Lakay, add to it the fact that I’m facing someone who’s already in the top five of the division. I’m really pumped up for this because I know a win here would make a lot of difference for my career,” she said.

“We’re training twice a day, morning and afternoon - of course what’s important is we get to focus on what’s important and to stay motivated all throughout.”

For Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, it’s all about polishing and refinement for Olsim.

Olsim isn’t exactly new to competition as she competed in Muay Thai with the national team in the past while also competing in mixed martial arts in local competitions and the ONE Warrior Series.

Still, Sangiao knows that this is a different ball game altogether for Olsim.

“Right now we’re preparing Jenelyn, and since this is her debut we want her to come in well-rounded. Though we know that she already has experience, we’re still trying to teach her new techniques,” Sangiao said.

“We want to polish everything, from her striking, her wrestling, everything. That’s why we call it [mixed] martial arts.”

It might be a tough debut for Olsim with an experienced vet waiting for her in the Circle, but she trusts her team, and she knows that with an excellent preparation, she can certainly turn heads this Friday.

“No, I’m not afraid of her. I’m not afraid because I know that we’re preparing hard for her in this gym. Also, my partners are World Champions so I’m really confident with my training,” Olsim shared.

“I have my full trust in coach Mark and my teammates with this preparation. With that in mind, I don’t have to fear anything. Whatever the results may be, I know that I worked hard for this.”

Catch ONE: FISTS OF FURY III on One Sports and One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) on 19 March. It will also simultaneously air live on the ONE Super App.

Also, TV5 will air an encore presentation of the event at 12 a.m. PHT on Sunday, 21 March.