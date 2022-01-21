Jenelyn Olsim on road to redemption in February fight vs Indonesian rival

JENELYN Olsim will be back in action in ONE: Bad Blood this Feb. 11 in Singapore as she finally gets her shot at Indonesian fighter Jihin Radzuan.

Spin.ph sources confirmed the next match for the Team Lakay rising star as she looks to get back to her winning ways inside the ONE Circle.

This match was originally set to be a ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix alternate bout for ONE: NextGen II last November, but changes in the card had to be made.

Olsim seized her opportunity and took the place of the injured Itsuki Hirata in the semifinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in short notice.

Unfortunately, the Filipina lost to Ritu Phogat via unanimous decision - her first loss in The Home of Martial Arts.

Curiously, Hirata was also supposed to face Radzuan in this February card but once again had to pull out due to injuries - with Olsim taking her spot anew.

Bibiano Fernandes will defend his ONE Bantamweight World Championship in the main event against No. 1 contender John Lineker, while Anatoly Malykhin and Kiril Grishenko will dispute the interim ONE Heavyweight World Championship in the co-main event of ONE: Bad Blood.

