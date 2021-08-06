Jenelyn Olsim moves down to atomweight, battles Bi Nguyen

JENELYN Olsim braces for a new challenge in her still young career as she moves down a weight class from strawweight to atomweight.

And her first hurdle in the new division will be none other than Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen as they collide in the undercard of ONE: Battleground III on August 27 in Singapore.

It's quite a task for Olsim, who is coming off a shocking third-round submission win over Maira Mazar of Brazil last March.

Her impressive win propelled her to no. 5 in the women's strawweight category in the ONE Athlete Rankings as the Team Lakay upstart announced her arrival in the promotion.

New challenge

But Olsim vowed she could still show more, one that she's raring to display against Nguyen.

"After my first fight in ONE Championship, I became more confident in my ground game. I knew the things that I had to do and if I had the chance to lock in a submission, I should never waver and lock it in," said the ONE Warrior Series standout.

"But again, I know that I still have so much more to work on. I have to keep learning and keep improving. In this sport, you can't reach perfection and evolution is very important."

Olsim currently holds a 4-2 record, and another win would surely boost her stock in the women's atomweight division.

The stacked card will see the legendary kickboxer Sitthichai battle phenom Tawanchai in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event.

