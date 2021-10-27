JENELYN Olsim is determined to make the most of the opportunity as she enters the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Taking the place of the injured Itsuki Hirata, the Filipina fighter will face Ritu Phogat in the semifinals at One: NextGen on Friday in Singapore.

A replacement fighter, Olsim is motivated to show that she belongs in the all-female tournament.

"I want to prove that I am not some alternate, and when it comes to wrestling I think I can also grapple with her," said the Team Lakay rising star.

Olsim moved down from the women's strawweight division to the women's atomweight class, and wants to show that she can hang with the best the division.

"I believe wrestling is her biggest asset but I think I can handle her wrestling," she said. "I don’t underestimate Ritu, but I know I can outstrike her when it comes to that. Her biggest strength is wrestling so I’m not gonna allow her to pin me down."

Jenelyn Olsim gets a shot in the semifinals of the Atomweight GP.

Olsim, Muay Thai silver medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, believes she is well-prepared, especially since she was initially training to face another grappler in Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia.

"My previous fight which was cancelled was against a wrestler and a grappler, too, and I’m very confident with that training," said Olsim, who was originally set to face Radzuan at One: NextGen II. "I’m prepared for that kind of game. We trained at the gym not just on one aspect but on everything."

"I know we deserve to be on this spot," she said. "Knowing myself, I just have to be myself in the fight. I don’t see myself as better than her or anyone, just doing my best to be here and enjoy what I have and do what I do."

