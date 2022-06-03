Jenelyn Olsim impressive in ONE win over Brazilian foe

JENELYN Olsim earned a tough split decision win over Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158 on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Filipina mixed martial artist was able to hung on against her Brazilian foe, showcasing her well-rounded game to earn her third win in four matches.

Olsim, a bronze medalist in vovinam in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, displayed her improved striking as she went toe-to-toe against Mezabarba while scoring takedowns in all these rounds.

She also evaded trouble, wiggling out of Mezabarba's holds as her ground defense got the nod of the majority of the judges.

The Team Lakay bet improved to a 6-3 (win-loss) record as she bounced back from her loss to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix semifinals late last year.

