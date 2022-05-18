Jenelyn Olsim recovers from 'freak injury', set for June return

JENELYN Olsim will be back in action this June at ONE 158: Pacio vs Brooks.

Jenelyn Olsim vs Julie Mezabarba

The Team Lakay stalwart will face Julie Mezabarba of Brazil in a women's atomweight clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this June 3.

Olsim last fought at ONE: NextGen where she came in as a replacement but fell to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals back in October 2021.

Licking her wounds after that defeat, the 25-year-old is motivated to go back to her winning ways.

"Every day is a blessing for it allows us to refocus on what is important and what motivates us to keep going. Take full advantage of this blessing," she said, winning her last two fights against Maira Mazar and Bi Nguyen before the Phogat defeat.

Olsim was originally set to make her comeback last February but suffered a "freak injury" during one of her training sessions in the leadup to her match against Indonesian striker Jihin Radzuan.

Aside from Olsim, headlining the card will be her Team Lakay peer and reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio defending his throne against no. 1 contender Jarred Brooks.

